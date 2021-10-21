The one week remand of the dancehall act comes as a shock to many. However, it happened because the state prosecutors have presented a convincing reason to the Accra circuit court judge, Mr Emmanuel Essandoh.
Here is the exact reason why Shatta Wale has been remanded for one week
Shatta Wale and three others have been remanded in police custody after appearing in court.
Shatta Wale who was slapped with one count of publication of false news and his accomplices who were charged with abetment to publication of false news was represented in court by Lawyer Jerry Avenorgbo.
Counsel for accused persons had prayed the court to grant his clients bail as they were not a flight risk and had a fixed place of abode.
However, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey opposed the bail application. He urged the court to remand the accused persons because the police service is still investigating the case for further evidence.
During the hearing, he further argued that another aspect of the case was still under investigation, therefore, granting bail to Shatta Wale and his accomplices in custody will interfere with the investigation.
The court upheld the prosecution’s argument and accordingly remanded the accused persons. The judge, in pronouncing his verdict said, “as much as the liberty of an accused person is paramount, the safety of society must be considered”.
Shatta Wale with Kojo Owusu Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddriss Yussif, are to re-appear in court on October 26, 2021.
Whilst being whisked into a police van, Shatta Wale spoke to the media and teeming fans chanting his name. He said, "every day Shatta Wale do this, Shatta Wale do that, I want to f*cking go to jail".
"Just send this to them, tell them I want to sleep in jail for this ... fake prophets," he added In the video below.
