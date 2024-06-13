‘He's done it before, he'll do it again’ - Mercy Asiedu campaigns for John Mahama

The meeting, held at a venue in Accra, provided a platform for various stakeholders within the creative arts community to interact with the NDC flagbearer.

ece-auto-gen

Asiedu emphasised the tangible improvements and support the industry received under Mahama's administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is through his good ways that some people in the creative arts industry felt good. Some who had no cars got cars, so I beg you, let's rally support for Mahama. He will do it because he has done it before," Mercy Asiedu urged in the video below.

Asiedu's endorsement of Mahama was rooted in her confidence that he would once again deliver on his promises to the creative arts sector.

Pulse Ghana

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election, is a seasoned politician and former President of Ghana. His tenure from 2012 to 2017 was marked by significant infrastructural development and economic reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running alongside Mahama is Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, an esteemed academic and former Minister of Education. As the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she brings a wealth of experience in educational administration.