ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kuami Eugene's former househelp takes after boss, launches musical career

Dorcas Agambila

Former house help of highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, named Mary, seems to have learned a lot from him as she has has embarked on her music career.

Studio session of Kuami Eugene’s former maid sends shockwaves across social media
Studio session of Kuami Eugene’s former maid sends shockwaves across social media

Following her departure from Kuami Eugene's residence, a viral video showcased Mary recording her song in the studio, delivering a message of hope through her music.

Recommended articles

With the song being prerecorded and mastered, Ghanaians eagerly anticipate its release.

The studio session has sent social media on a frenzy with netizens applauding her for the initiative.

Mary's departure from Kuami Eugene's household was previously reported, with speculations about the reasons for her dismissal. While there hasn't been an official statement from Kuami Eugene, Mary mentioned that she was asked to leave due to returning late on an errand, which reportedly upset the artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her dismissal, Mary revealed details about her time as a house help in Kuami Eugene's house, including receiving a monthly salary of Ghc400. This revelation stirred mixed reactions on social media and drew a response from the musician. In another interview, Mary disclosed her struggles with fainting in Kuami's house due to a lack of food.

Kuami Eugene and Mary's relationship was very cordial that many people began to even read meaning into it.

Watch video below:

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kofi Okyere Darko

People are stressed, they need entertainment - KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba

Brother Sammy

I am planning to do a show in the club someday to win souls for Christ - Brother Sammy

Afua Aduonum and Ebony

I felt Ebony's presence at the Sing-A-Thon - Afua Asantewaa reveals shocking encounter

Becca

'I use a particular snapchat filter' - Becca responds to bleaching rumours