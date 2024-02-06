Kuami Eugene's former househelp takes after boss, launches musical career

With the song being prerecorded and mastered, Ghanaians eagerly anticipate its release.

The studio session has sent social media on a frenzy with netizens applauding her for the initiative.

Mary's departure from Kuami Eugene's household was previously reported, with speculations about the reasons for her dismissal. While there hasn't been an official statement from Kuami Eugene, Mary mentioned that she was asked to leave due to returning late on an errand, which reportedly upset the artist.

After her dismissal, Mary revealed details about her time as a house help in Kuami Eugene's house, including receiving a monthly salary of Ghc400. This revelation stirred mixed reactions on social media and drew a response from the musician. In another interview, Mary disclosed her struggles with fainting in Kuami's house due to a lack of food.

Kuami Eugene and Mary's relationship was very cordial that many people began to even read meaning into it.