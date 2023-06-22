How can Sarkodie overcome this? - Akosua Agyapong speaks on 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' book

Sharing her thoughts on the topic, renowned Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong, disapproved of the revelations and emphasized the importance of keeping certain secrets hidden.

“Some truths are better kept secret because they will harm you at the end of the day. How would your fans see you now? You cannot associate yourself with some reputable brands for any ambassadorial deals,” she said.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Akosua Agyapong also detailed the negative impact such revelations can have on the image of Sarkodie.

“Yvonne is big, and Sarkodie is also big, so what is the point in bringing this issue out in the first place? Is it to tarnish both images or what? If she couldn’t bear a child again after the abortion, that could be understandable in bringing up this issue, but she has a child now, so what is her problem?” she queried.

“This is so private that no one should hear of it because we all have skeletons in our cupboards. Why should I say anything bad about my past? We all have some history to tell, but we need to know what we want to put out there for the sake of our future and our loved ones.

“Whatever it is, I believe Yvonne should have sought advice before spilling all this, and if she did seek counsel too then whoever advised her to do that did not help her,” she added.

