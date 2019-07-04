The rapper in the early hours of hours of Thursday, 4th July 4, 2019, took to twitter to lambast the crop of Politicians that are currently serving as the leaders of the country, as he considered the new chamber as a misplaced priority.

In Sarkodie’s opinion, he doesn’t seem to understand why other pressing issues like the poor roads in the country, which have been causing fatal accidents, are not being addressed and the Government is rather concerned to build a new chamber for the MPs.

Sharing his thoughts via social media, he tweeted “If All these potholes on the motorway and other roads in Ghana causing accidents can be overlooked to raise 200mil for a chamber then yall know the kinda people we choose to be in power”.

The rapper after the demise of the late Ebony Reigns through a gory accident, showed interest in starting a campaign to press the Government, to fix the poor roads in the country. However, he has done less about that, therefore, he is seizing this opportunity to call the Government’s attention to the poor roads in the country.

See the tweets below for more of what King Sark has to tell the lawmakers on this new agenda to build a $200m chamber for parliamentarians.