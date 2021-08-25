'How do we progress as a people?' - Van Vicker slams Pokuase interchange chop bar woman

The video captures a man and woman busily pounding fufu at night though details of their operation remain sketchy.

Majority of Ghanaians who saw the video have condemned the act and have called on the Minister for Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey, to take immediate action.

Reacting to the video, Van Vicker slammed the chop bar operator in an Instagram post and has said Ghana can not progress with this attitude.

The “Beyonce: The President's Daughter” actor, who believes in ‘let’s fix ourselves’, took to Instagram saying: “How can one get up and mount a chop bar on a major interchange road, a newly constructed one for that matter. How do we progress as a people? So it is #letsfixthecountry (together) NOT ENTIRELY (the gov't should).”

Last week, Van Vicker announced a new solo movement as he says he is not for or against the #FixTheCountry campaign.

He believes that fixing the country is a collective effort because both citizens and government officials form the government. "Whatever we do, whatever they do, it has a ripple effect both ways," Van Vicker said.

In an interaction with Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM, he said: "If they decide to be corrupt, say they are, it will toll on us. If we decide not to adhere to the regulation they bring, it will come back right at us, so indeed, I do not think it is the matter of you guys fix the country as in the government."

During the show monitored by Pulse.com.gh, he detailed that: "I think it's a collective effort because if they say let's clean our surroundings and I decide not to do it, it has a lot of repercussions."