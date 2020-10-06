Over the weekend, Stonebwoy and Davido hit the studio to record their first-ever collaboration and decided to shoot the music video right away.

But after the video shoot, a fan who was at the set alleged that he was assaulted by Stonebwoy and Davido for posting a behind-the-scenes video on social media.

The fan whose name is still unknown said they were all having fun at a drink up at Davido’s apartment when Stoenbwoy’s bodyguard invited him to answer some questions and while he was denying some allegations levelled against him, he received some dirty slaps from the bodyguard.

He said another slap from Stonebwoy and that of Davido and his team followed up.

“We were at the get-together which happened at Davido’s apartment when Stonebwoy’s bodyguard invited me to the balcony to ask me some questions,” he said in a video which has gone viral on Twitter.

“The moment we got to the balcony, he started slapping me and showed me a video on Instagram, asking me who posted it and why I took the video. And I explained that I never shared the video.”

“From there, Stonebwoy slapped me, followed by Davido and his team. I was beaten mercilessly, as you can see my face, by Stonebwoy,” he added.

Then, a few hours later, the fan made a dramatic u-turn, denying all the allegations against Stonebwoy but still maintained he was assaulted by the singer’s team.

“Even though I was beaten and assaulted by Stonebwoy and Davido’s team,” he said in a video he shared on social media. “I’m clearing the air that Stonebwoy didn’t touch me. He was rather begging his team on my behalf.”

He further begged the media to forgive him for making such allegations against Stonebwoy.

“So, I’m begging the media to forgive me for not making clarifications on the assault.”

Watch the fan make a dramatic u-turn below.