Ghana has recorded 132 cases with 3 deaths and it seems there’s a growing concern from its citizens.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has banned public gathering, closed down churches and schools (both public and private) and recently closed down markets in Accra for disinfection exercise as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

And as part of his fighting strategies, Nana Addo declared Wednesday a National Day of Fasting and Prayer.

Among the millions of Ghanaians who joined the 12-hour fasting and prayer session were top celebrities.

From musicians to actors to radio personalities and online influencers, a lot of public figures sacrificed their stomach and time to join the fight.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty (formerly Gifty Osei) was very active on TV3 yesterday, praying throughout the day. One of the emotional moments was when she laid the Ghana flag on the floor and poured out tears.

Actor Prince David Osei delivered a powerful prayer and shared with his followers on his Instagram page.

“We winning through prayers... I see a sign of breakthrough/victory the Land of GHANA is Healing...Don’t stop praying where ever you are, we are winning through the blood of Jesus,” he said.

Gospel musician Joe Mettle and his team were on fire, delivering powerful words for a breakthrough.

He quoted the bible, saying: “Hear my prayer, O Lord, give ear to my supplications: in thy faithfulness answer me, and in thy righteousness. And enter not into judgment with thy servant: for in thy sight shall no man living be justified. Psalm 143:1-2.”

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton who is the current VGMA “Gospel Artiste of the Year”, was extremely busy praying for her motherland.

“Weeping may endure for a night but JOY will surely come in the morning. May the Lord protect every one of us from this pestilence,” she noted.

She also started an online campaign where she asked fans to share videos of them praying for Ghana, and she received dozens.

Among the videos she received was one from ace journalist Gifty Anti who shared some powerful prayers.

Kumawood film producer and actor Tracey Boakye joined the fight, saying: “We need you Lord”.

Actor Kalybos wasn’t missing out of action. He shared a picture of a little child praying on his Instagram with the caption: “Say a Prayer for the WORLD...Say a Prayer for Mother GHANA.”

Comedian and actor Bismark The Joke also joined the prayers by sharing a video of doctors praying at work with the caption: “hey pray before work starts.”

Rapper Strongman wasn’t left out. He said a short prayer and shared on his Instagram page.

Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata joined but failed. He shared a hilarious video on his Instagram.