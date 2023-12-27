ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: How King Promise’s parents prayed ceaselessly during setback at Promiseland concert

King Promise has shared a video of his parents on their knees offering serious prayers for him when a setback delayed the start of his much-touted Promiseland concert.

The organisation of the concert once again came under criticism after patrons had to wait for long hours for the start of the show.

A technical mishap meant the lights were off at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, as the advertised 8pm showtime did not materialise.

Some of the patrons, therefore, took to the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to rant over the unfortunate turn of events.

However, the technical problem was later rectified and the concert finally went in as planned after 12am – to the delight of those who waited.

Aside from King Promise’s headline performances, other top artistes pass through to also thrill the fans, including rapper Sarkodie.

In a video shared on Snapchat, the singer released footage of how his parents were ceaselessly praying when his concert hit a snag.

“This my parents (sic) in my room praying cos we really didn’t know what was happening and how everything almost went wrong. I love my family for real. God bless them for me,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, King Promise also rendered an apology to his fans for the late start of his concert.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

