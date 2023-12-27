Watch: How King Promise’s parents prayed ceaselessly during setback at Promiseland concert

A technical mishap meant the lights were off at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, as the advertised 8pm showtime did not materialise.

Some of the patrons, therefore, took to the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to rant over the unfortunate turn of events.

However, the technical problem was later rectified and the concert finally went in as planned after 12am – to the delight of those who waited.

Aside from King Promise’s headline performances, other top artistes pass through to also thrill the fans, including rapper Sarkodie.

In a video shared on Snapchat, the singer released footage of how his parents were ceaselessly praying when his concert hit a snag.

“This my parents (sic) in my room praying cos we really didn’t know what was happening and how everything almost went wrong. I love my family for real. God bless them for me,” he wrote as the caption.

