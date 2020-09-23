Born at Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region on February 2, 1962, Osei Kwame started life as a petty trader at Dunkwa Offinso.

This hustle saw him sojourn to Lagos, Nigeria during the early 80s for greener pastures. After his unsuccessful stint, he returned to Ghana to start a chainsaw business which also failed.

He finally found the blueprint which propelled his success: cassette selling. Before Despite became one of the most successful and rich businessmen in Ghana, he sold music cassettes and managed some popular highlife artistes.

Osei Kwame Despite's big breakthrough came after he established the popular Peace FM radio station in Accra in 1999. He extended his media conglomerate to include Okay FM, Hello FM, Neat FM and the most watched TV station in Ghana, UTV. This led to the expansion of the business empire to other sectors.

He now owns Neat Foods Limited, which processes local plantain, cocoyam, maize and palm fruits such as Neat Fufu, which is has become a preference to the traditional fufu.

Despite also owns a manufacturing company Antona Foods Company, producers of the ever popular 'This Way' chocolate drink and other flavours including the Motherlac cereal for children.

Despite's mansion

After the successes in the media and food chain industries, Osei Kwame Despite turned his focus into the financial sector to co-found Best Point Savings and Loans Ltd.

How he spends his money? Despite's love for cars is well documented in the Ghanaian media space. And this was proudly confirmed during the wedding of his eldest son, Kennedy Osei earlier this year.

Accra was shook with the array of cars that were on display during the traditional wedding and white wedding of Kennedy and his bride.

Despite Brabus

He recently bought new Brabus, which is a high-performance vehicle. The German BRABUS company specialises in Mercedes-Benz, Smart, and Maybach vehicles.

Osei Kwame Despite also has in his collection Maybachs, G-Wagon's, McLaren's and a fleet of Mercedes Benz.

He also has an eye for beautiful mansions and that's what he has done with his homes in Accra and Kumasi. Despite is reported to have spent millions of dollars on his two homes.