How Stonebwoy could look as an old man


Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old man

Ever wondered how your favorite celebrity would look like at his or her old age ?

play

This photoshopped images would give you a perfect picture of what dancehall artist, Stonebwoy will look like in old age.

Sooner or later we all get old, even celebrities like this new photoshopped image of Stonebwoy flooding  social media after his recent radio interview with Hitz Fm making making waves.

In the image, we see his dreadlocks in grey color and his facial muscles droop and folds as well and it is quite hilarious looking at how fit and fresh he  is looking now.

play

 

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy

The actual photo was taken during the interview where he sent out warning shots to arch rival Shatta Wale for accusing him of killing his own mother . Stonebwoy apparently issued a strict warning to Shatta Wale to desist from spreading false rumours about him.

play

 

Fortunately for him he still looks fine even in his old age photo. With the heaps of cash and personal trainers, celebrities probably have the best chance out of anyone of aging gracefully.

