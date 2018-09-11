Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy


Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy

The Bhim Nation leader hit out at his colleague dancehall artiste for reportedly claiming that he (Stonebwoy) killed his own mother.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was in irate mood when he addressed rival Shatta Wale in the latest episode of their ongoing ‘beef’.

The Bhim Nation leader hit out at his colleague dancehall artiste for reportedly claiming that he (Stonebwoy) killed his own mother.

READ ALSO: Secret Out: Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, a visibly angry Stonebwoy said Shatta Wale’s “gangster-like” attitude would not to entertained anywhere else.

play

 

According to him, the ‘Gringo’ hit maker would have been dead by now if he was in Jamaica.

“If he [Shatt Wale] was in Jamaica, he would have been dead by now…true or false?” he asked the host, King Lagazee.

“Nigga thinks he is a Gee, he thinks he’s a Jamaican. Does he think the country belongs to him?” Stonebwoy added, whiles also using the F word during his rants.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale Diss: Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss

Watch the full interview below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Money Talks: Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car
Shatta Wale Diss: Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Secret Out: Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga: Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Sky bar: Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes
Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Beef: Stonebwoy blasts Shatta for claiming he killed his mother Celebrity Beef Stonebwoy blasts Shatta for claiming he killed his mother
Celebrity News: Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B Celebrity News Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B
Fella Makafui: Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate Fella Makafui Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate



Top Articles

1 Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? -...bullet
2 Twitter War Stonebwoy joins Kwaw Kese to 'diss' Shatta Walebullet
3 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for...bullet
4 Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accidentbullet
5 Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts...bullet
6 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
7 Actress 5 photo of Benedicta Gafah that will make you fall...bullet
8 Twitter War So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw...bullet
9 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized...bullet
10 Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
2 EBONYbullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
5 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
6 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church...bullet
7 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in churchbullet
8 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21...bullet
9 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
10 Video I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Saminibullet

Celebrities

6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Pulse List 6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Salinko celebrates 1year anniversary with wife
Actor Photos of Salinko's beautiful wife as they celebrate anniversary
Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.
Video Shatta Wale ‘blasts’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him
Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in church
Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 for Abrokwah's thanksgiving
X
Advertisement