Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was in irate mood when he addressed rival Shatta Wale in the latest episode of their ongoing ‘beef’.

The Bhim Nation leader hit out at his colleague dancehall artiste for reportedly claiming that he (Stonebwoy) killed his own mother.

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, a visibly angry Stonebwoy said Shatta Wale’s “gangster-like” attitude would not to entertained anywhere else.

According to him, the ‘Gringo’ hit maker would have been dead by now if he was in Jamaica.

“If he [Shatt Wale] was in Jamaica, he would have been dead by now…true or false?” he asked the host, King Lagazee.

“Nigga thinks he is a Gee, he thinks he’s a Jamaican. Does he think the country belongs to him?” Stonebwoy added, whiles also using the F word during his rants.

Watch the full interview below: