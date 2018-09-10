Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy

news

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has disclosed that Shatta Wale was about to be beaten in London for running his mouth.

According to Stonegod, if not for Bola Ray, Shatta Wale would have been beaten.

Although the 'Baafira' hitmaker did not disclose why Shatta Wale would have been beaten in London, he indicated that Bola Ray saved him.

Stonebwoy made this revelation in an interview on Hitz FM on Sunday 9 September, 2018.

He noted that Shatta Wale has always been attacking his colleagues just to look good before the public but will always call to apologize for his reckless comments on people; something which is hypocrisy to him.

He also stated that if Shatta Wale was in Jamaica, he would have been killed by now because he is fake and has always tried to feed on the glory of his colleagues.