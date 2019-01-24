“These ones are still learning, if I give you guys a dirty slap you will release my nudes today.. how dare you have my nudes and decide to release it at weekend, do you know how much I have spent on my body so far.. don’t play with me , release the sh*t lets make money..” Tonto openly wrote to her blackmailer via an Instagram post.

That is just the first verse of Tonto’s hilarious letter to her blackmailer because she continued her note saying that if they delay in releasing the nude photo, she will release it before them because she really wants to “blow”. The mother of one then urged her blackmailer to hurry up and dropped the xxx images before they lose.

REA ALSO: Afia Scahwarznegger reacts to her unclothed racy photos leaked online

We guess that’s the best antidote to deal with anyone who threatens to leak your nude photos but we won’t advise you to try this if you can’t stand myriad of backlash like King Tonto.

Read the message the blackmailers sent the Nollywood actress in the screenshot below and tell us what you think of Tonto’s reply.