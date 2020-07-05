A social media celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi has appeared in a US court and has been charged with several fraud allegations.

In dozens of Instagram posts over the last few years, the 37-year-old Nigerian national has boasted of living the extravagant lifestyle of the super-rich jet-set.

The millionaire scammer who flaunted his opulent lifestyle to millions of followers on Instagram is said to have financed his lifestyle through crime.

Investigators say they were able to track his movements by following his posts on his Instagram account, which has 2.4 million followers.

He was arrested in Dubai last month after a months-long investigation led by the FBI. The FBI further transferred to the US and appeared in court in Chicago.

Amongst his charges, Hushpuppi is said to have conspired with others to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from other fraudulent schemes and computer intrusions, including one scheme to steal £100million (approximately $124m) from an English Premier League soccer club.

If he is found guilty of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, Hushpuppi could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in a US federal prison.