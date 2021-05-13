RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Creative Arts Industry people are more political than politicians - Sam George (WATCH)

Sam George has lamented that the Ghana Creative Arts industry does not get enough support from corporate bodies and government because of hypocrisy and partisan politics.

In a Starr Chat interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, the MP for Ningo Prampram constituency said it is "because the people in the arts in this country are hypocrites, they are more political than politicians".

Sam George was asked that why government pretends to be interested in the Creative Arts Industry yet does less for the sector.

According to the MP, when parties fail to fulfil their promises "and we ask questions in the lead up to the election, you still have these same creative arts people come and defend it because even though the Theaters have been built, maybe he's gotten some contract so he is comfortable in his own shoes".

He continued that " so it's because we don't have the creative arts industry beginning to hold the government to account because they are playing politics, this one wants to be the shining star so that when they come they will you minister of Creative Arts and Culture".

Asked if he is referring to John Dumelo, he said " I am referring Mark Okraku Mantey. So the point is what has Mark done to hold Nana Addo who campaigned for in 2016, who promised to build theatres for the creative arts".

"What has been Mark's input? Right now that the cinemas are closed and the creative arts can not flourish and they don't have any source of livelihood, what has Mark used his proximity to Nana Addo to do for the creative arts?"

Hear more from him in the video below.

