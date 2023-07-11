Pulse Ghana

“Do you know the number of people who have done abortions in Ghana. The people criticising Yvonne Nelson have probably done worse things than her but they are here saying all sorts of things about her as if they are innocent,” she said.

In response to a question about whether she would disclose having had an abortion, the curvaceous singer said it wasn't a big deal to her.

“If I am to write my memoir today and there is a portion where I have to include an abortion or anything personal about my life, I will not hesitate to add that part of my life story. Unless, I decide not to write a book but if I do, I will go all out with it including an abortion if I did that,” she said.

S3fa’s comments follows Yvonne Nelson’s confession of having an abortion 13 years in her recently launched memoir, “I am Not Yvonne Nelson”.