Hypocrites guilty of aborting many babies are criticising Yvonne Nelson - Sefa fires

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician and Black Avenue signee, S3fa believes that abortion is no big deal and those who condemn the act are hypocrites.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the 'E Choke' singer claimed a number of people have done abortions but publicly criticise those who are bold to tell their stories.

“Do you know the number of people who have done abortions in Ghana. The people criticising Yvonne Nelson have probably done worse things than her but they are here saying all sorts of things about her as if they are innocent,” she said.

In response to a question about whether she would disclose having had an abortion, the curvaceous singer said it wasn't a big deal to her.

“If I am to write my memoir today and there is a portion where I have to include an abortion or anything personal about my life, I will not hesitate to add that part of my life story. Unless, I decide not to write a book but if I do, I will go all out with it including an abortion if I did that,” she said.

S3fa’s comments follows Yvonne Nelson’s confession of having an abortion 13 years in her recently launched memoir, “I am Not Yvonne Nelson”.

The actress has since received a lot of backlash after the revelation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
