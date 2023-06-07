I always get a call back for another show wherever I performed - Efya on musical success

In a recent interview with 3Muisc, Efya opened up about her journey and the impact she has made as a performer. She shared that every time she has had the opportunity to hold the mic, she delivered a performance that has left her audience begging for more. Her passion and commitment shine through, as she pours her heart into each song she sings.

Efya firmly believes that what sets her apart is the combination of attitude, energy, persistence, dedication, discipline, and sound that she brings to her stage performances. She strives to create an experience that resonates deeply with her listeners, drawing them into her world of music and emotion.

“The reason why I have gotten to where I have is that anytime I got the opportunity to hold the mic anywhere, I killed it so much they had to call me back. Anybody in the crowd will book me for their show. There is a certain kind of level that I brought to my stage performances attitude, energy, persistence, dedication, discipline and sound. I have always been different” she said.

Throughout her career, Efya has consistently pushed boundaries and defied expectations. Her ability to effortlessly switch between genres, infusing elements of pop, R&B, Neo-soul, and Afrobeat, showcases her versatility as an artist. Collaborating with renowned musicians such as WizKid, Banky W, R2Bees, and Sarkodie, Efya has proven time and again that her talent knows no bounds.

Efya rose to prominence through a talent search that brought her national recognition. Since then, she has become one of the most revered songbirds not only in Ghana but across the entire West African region. Her music carries a sultry yet soulful blend, making her melodies resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds.