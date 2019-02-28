An excerpt of a post on his Instagram page reads that “The last time I checked you were like 'a fly on the wall', lol. Today you turn 15? Now I need to crack my head about sweet 16.”

The actor further stated how his first daughter’s achievements so far bring him so much joy as a father when he wrote “You are my 1st daughter and I am proud of your achievements so far though I wonder sometimes how we made it”

Mr. Vicker concluded his Daughter’s birthday celebratory message saying that “your independence is in my face. Lol, I like that. I am a happy father cos you are a good daughter.”

The Ghanaian actor with a Liberian and Dutch descent got married to Adwoa Vicker, bout some 16 years ago and they have 3 children together, two girls and a boy.

See post below of how he wished his first daughter a happy 15th birthday.