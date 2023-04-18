The vocal socialite who is famed for ruthlessly attacking Ghanaian public figures including politicians, celebrities, and pastors was pronounced dead by a TikTok user identified as Nana Agyemang.
'I am alive and chilling in the Bahamas'- Twene Jonas debunks death rumors [Watch]
US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas has debunked death rumors that he was allegedly shot and killed by an unknown gang in New York City.
According to the faceless handler of the account, Twene Jonas was murdered Tuesday, April 3, 2023, a video he shared paying tribute to the internet personality suggests.
It is believed that Jonas may have been a target of assassination because of his incessant attacks on Ghanaian leaders and personalities, and a hit on him has now been undertaken.
After weeks of Twene Jonas’ fake reported death, he has made his first public appearance and reacted to the hoax.
Speaking in a self-made video in the streets of New York, the notorious political critic vehemently dismissed the reports about his death.
In the video, Twene Jonas alleged that his absence on social media was a result of his vacation in the Bahamas.
He later rained heavy curses on the TikToker who first published the fake report about his death on his TikTok page.
