'I am alive and chilling in the Bahamas'- Twene Jonas debunks death rumors [Watch]

According to the faceless handler of the account, Twene Jonas was murdered Tuesday, April 3, 2023, a video he shared paying tribute to the internet personality suggests.

It is believed that Jonas may have been a target of assassination because of his incessant attacks on Ghanaian leaders and personalities, and a hit on him has now been undertaken.

After weeks of Twene Jonas’ fake reported death, he has made his first public appearance and reacted to the hoax.

Speaking in a self-made video in the streets of New York, the notorious political critic vehemently dismissed the reports about his death.

In the video, Twene Jonas alleged that his absence on social media was a result of his vacation in the Bahamas.

He later rained heavy curses on the TikToker who first published the fake report about his death on his TikTok page.