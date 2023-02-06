Speaking in an interview with Accra based TV3 , Efia stated that she dislikes poor guys and thinks they are sluggish.
I am allergic to broke men - Efia Odo
Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has revealed that she allergic to broke men who don't because they are lazy.
According to her, broke men are just lazy and not hardworking because there are so many methods to get money.
She added that she is allergic to broke men because they won’t be able to take care of her like she deserves.
The actress turned singer has on several occasions shared the kind of men she wishes to date.
You also need to get my attention by having nice teeth. If your teeth are not nice, I can’t talk to you. I can’t date short guys because I’m always on 6 inches, and you need to have lots of money,” she said in an interview.
The popular figure in the Ghanaian entertainment arena, kickstarted her musical career in 2023 with a brand new song titled "Getting to the Bag".
Efia Odo over the years in the industry has been one of the most talked about celebrities, she recently premiered her movie "My African Love" this series is produced by Koby Maxwell, the multi-award-winning producer of the Epic Nollywood-Hollywood film “One Night in Vegas” and CEO of KM Productions.
