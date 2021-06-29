RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am confused military killing in Ejura is happening under Nana Addo - Lydia Forson

Selorm Tali

Lydia Forson says she is shocked the military killing in Ejura has happened under a President like Nana Addo.

Lydia Forson and Nana Addo
Lydia Forson and Nana Addo

Four youth demonstrating at Ejura today, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka, have been shot by a joint police and military security team deployed to the area, 2 were later confirmed dead.

"Honestly I’m struggling to accept that all of this is happening under a President who’s supposed to be a champion of human rights,freedom of speech and rule of law. I’m so confused. I need answers," actress Lydia Forson tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from Ghana police, the shooting occurred after the irate youth attacked the security officers deployed to the area to disperse the crown that were causing chaos.

Ghana Police statement on Ejura killing
Ghana Police statement on Ejura killing Ghana Police statement on Ejura killing Pulse Ghana

However, Lydia Forson believes the government and political players have a role to play as she noted that "this didn’t “just happen” it’s been building up for years, we’ve been speaking on it and cautioning people You told us we were wishing doom on the country - now look. Smh".

According to Lydia Forson via series of tweets, what happened in Ejura can not be described as a clash but rather, the police and military attacking innocent civilians.

"It was NOT a clash, now more than ever I expect you all to be very careful about your choice of words because they add to a false narrative. They shot at unarmed protestors," she said in a Twitter reply to Citi FM's report.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

