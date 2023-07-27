I am not an ungrateful person - Independent Lasmid says he will speak at the 'right time'

In response to criticism, Lasmid expressed that he views it as a normal part of life, emphasizing that being criticized indicates one is doing something noteworthy. He made it clear that he does not consider himself an ungrateful person, dispelling any misconceptions about his character.

Regarding the controversy between him and sound engineer, music executive, and founder of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa, Lasmid hinted that he would address it at the right time.

When questioned about his association with Highly Spiritual, Lasmid confirmed that he has indeed parted ways with the label. With a candid response, he acknowledged, "Oh, since the boss has said so, it's real," leaving no room for ambiguity.

