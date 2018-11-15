news

Rising afrobeats songstress Wendy Shay has broken her silence over her recent interview gaffe, saying she’s 'not bothered’.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker was recently interviewed by Joy FM’s MzGee where she described a question posed at her as ‘dumb’.

Fans took offence and trolled her on social media for failing to answer the question ‘properly’.

In a new interview, she has said she is working hard with her team to take Ghana to the world.

She admitted that her explosive interview was a gaffe saying “gold shines after going through fire…and I’m really ready to go through the fire”.

Wendy said she wasn’t hit by the recent heavy internet trolls following her interview and claimed it gave her a ‘massive’ publicity.

“I am not bothered by the trolls. The media were doing their work and I’m also doing mine. I am trending and my face is everywhere. It’s part of the game.”

Watch the full interview below.