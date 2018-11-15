Pulse.com.gh logo
I am not bothered by ‘dumb question’ gaffe - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay has admitted that her explosive interview was a gaffe saying “gold shines after going through fire…and I’m really ready to go through the fire”.

Wendy Shay play

Wendy Shay

Rising afrobeats songstress Wendy Shay has broken her silence over her recent interview gaffe, saying she’s 'not bothered’.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker was recently interviewed by Joy FM’s MzGee where she described a question posed at her as ‘dumb’.

Fans took offence and trolled her on social media for failing to answer the question ‘properly’.

In a new interview, she has said she is working hard with her team to take Ghana to the world.

READ MORE: Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal

She admitted that her explosive interview was a gaffe saying “gold shines after going through fire…and I’m really ready to go through the fire”.

Wendy said she wasn’t hit by the recent heavy internet trolls following her interview and claimed it gave her a ‘massive’ publicity.

“I am not bothered by the trolls. The media were doing their work and I’m also doing mine. I am trending and my face is everywhere. It’s part of the game.”

Watch the full interview below.

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Celebrities

Lydia Forson with her friend Sister Derby
Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Sister Deborah, Lydia Forson, Medikal and Fella Makafui
Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal
 Apostle John Prah and Nayas on a movie set
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood
Christiana Awuni gives marriage advise
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
