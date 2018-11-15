Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal

Medikal claims Sister Deborah once fat-shamed Lydia Forson while they were dating and called her broke among other secret conversations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sister Deborah, Lydia Forson, Medikal and Fella Makafui play

Sister Deborah, Lydia Forson, Medikal and Fella Makafui

Musician Medikal is getting messy with his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah as he drops another bomb in a new freestyle.

The lovers-turned-enemies have been firing indirect missiles at each other at any least chance since Medikal broke the break up news.

Sister Derby threw the first shot in her diss track “Kakalika Love” describing Medikal and his newly found love Fella Makafui as cockroaches.

Medikal was quick to respond in a freestyle called “Ah Wada” where he confirmed his relationship with Fella and shaded Derby in the process.

play

READ MORE: I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals

A few days after their diss tracks went viral, Medikal has dropped another diss but this time, it’s messy and nasty.

In Medikal’s new freestyle titled “Open Letter”, he threw subliminal shots at his ex and dragged Lydia Forson into it.

He claimed Sister Deborah once fat-shamed Lydia Forson while they were dating and called her broke among other secret conversations.

“This sh*t is very sad but damn//Same person you say she dey follow, follow you//Too fat to be your friend//Way she never get koko [money] too//You say nobody go like marry am//It’s not my biz//I just dey shock how things dey turn now,” Medikal spits.

Watch the full freestyle below.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#4oCY##OPEN LETTER#emo#4oCZ##

A post shared by Medikal (@amgmedikal) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar' Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland
7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro 7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro
Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame

Recommended Videos

Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos
KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido
The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie



Celebrities

I never wanted my relationship with Debbie to go sour even after we broke up - Medikal
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship
No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship
Christiana Awuni
No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni
X
Advertisement