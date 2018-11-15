news

Musician Medikal is getting messy with his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah as he drops another bomb in a new freestyle.

The lovers-turned-enemies have been firing indirect missiles at each other at any least chance since Medikal broke the break up news.

Sister Derby threw the first shot in her diss track “Kakalika Love” describing Medikal and his newly found love Fella Makafui as cockroaches.

Medikal was quick to respond in a freestyle called “Ah Wada” where he confirmed his relationship with Fella and shaded Derby in the process.

READ MORE: I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals

A few days after their diss tracks went viral, Medikal has dropped another diss but this time, it’s messy and nasty.

In Medikal’s new freestyle titled “Open Letter”, he threw subliminal shots at his ex and dragged Lydia Forson into it.

He claimed Sister Deborah once fat-shamed Lydia Forson while they were dating and called her broke among other secret conversations.

“This sh*t is very sad but damn//Same person you say she dey follow, follow you//Too fat to be your friend//Way she never get koko [money] too//You say nobody go like marry am//It’s not my biz//I just dey shock how things dey turn now,” Medikal spits.

Watch the full freestyle below.