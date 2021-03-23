A few weeks ago, the rapper took to Twitter to say that "Yo @sarkodie I know you feel bad for not showing up for #Favour video..Team even loose money for that..But I forgive you my g..No hard feelings ..Call me when you need me, I go dey for you".

The tweet came with the link to the video. Berla Mundi asked the rapper if he intentionally did so for a P.R gimmick and he said " I have never been on jumping on people for P.R, it's never been my thing that's why you don't see me do songs with supposed hot person".

According to the rapper whose 'You Dey Craze' song gave a Sarkodie mileage in gaining wider attention in Ghana because of his rap verse on the track as a featured artiste, he believes he doesn't need Sarkodie for any attention bait.

"I am an a-list artiste. I am on the level with Sarkodie as in industry colleague, there is nothing he can do creatively that I can not do. There's no room he can walk to into that I can not walk into so I don't need any level of P.R," Edem said on TV3.

In the video below, Edem answering why didn't send Sarkodie message privately, said, " because I've known him more than any of you for ten years, so when I speak, I speak from a place of more insight".

Defending why he went public with Sarkodie's failure to show up for the video shoot, Edem empahsized that his intention was without any malice and that he knows that's the best way to reach Sarkodie and to also tell his fans why the rapper is not in the 'Favour' music video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOK9fZuCWpo