I am planning to do a show in the club someday to win souls for Christ - Brother Sammy

“I don’t go to the club but there is nothing wrong in going there. I am planning to do a show in the club someday. I have dreaming to go there I always say it when I go to interviews,” Brother Sammy said.

On claims of being controversial, the gospel musician said his quest for the truth makes him controversial.

“I am not controversial, I always say the truth. I don’t say things to trend,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brother Sammy whose real name is Samuel Opoku is a popular gospel musician based in Kumasi and known for his impressive live worship performance.

Brother Sammy is well known for most controversies but he is one of the most talented gospel musicians in Ghana.