I am planning to do a show in the club someday to win souls for Christ - Brother Sammy

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show, the gospel artiste said even though he personally doesn’t go clubbing, he said it is a fertile venue for soul winning.
Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has revealed plans to organize a show in a club with the aim of spreading the message of Christ
“I don’t go to the club but there is nothing wrong in going there. I am planning to do a show in the club someday. I have dreaming to go there I always say it when I go to interviews,” Brother Sammy said.
On claims of being controversial, the gospel musician said his quest for the truth makes him controversial.
“I am not controversial, I always say the truth. I don’t say things to trend,” he said.
Brother Sammy whose real name is Samuel Opoku is a popular gospel musician based in Kumasi and known for his impressive live worship performance.
Brother Sammy is well known for most controversies but he is one of the most talented gospel musicians in Ghana.
