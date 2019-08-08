The 39-year-old veteran musician in a conversation with pulse.com.gh’s David Mawuli has lauded John Dumelo for his political move, adding that she is however surprised the actor is truly going on such political journey.

“For me, I don’t have the heart for those things. Everybody will line up with their problem in your house … so I was shocked he took that upon himself plus Ayawaso recently there was gunshots and stuff so he is brave wow he is very brave even common campaign look at what happens” she told David Mawuli.

The musician has however mentioned that she is ready to support John Dumelo within any means in her capacity because they all belong to the same political party. Watch more from the below.