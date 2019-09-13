Speaking on a show on Joy FM, KiDi used the platform to quell rumours that the new acts on the label, particularly himself and Kuami Eugene, have bad blood running between them and MzVee.

“We are friends and we talk like we usually do. MzVee has always and will always be a sister to me,” he told Lexis Bil, host of the show. Reacting to MzVee’s departure news, he stated that “I don’t know the details of her exit but it is actually sad to hear that she is not there with us anymore. It’s really sad”.

Commenting on the Lynx departure spell, that artiste who leaves the label do not flourish, he said: “Lots of people have left their labels and have gone down but she is an amazing artiste, hands down, and I am waiting to see her grow to the much bigger stages than before”.

Watch the video below.