Speaking on Accra100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ mid-morning show on on Thursday, 11 November 2021, he bemoaned the fact that he was left out of the encounter.

According to him, he only heard of the meeting after he had met Agya Koo at the airport on the day the meeting happened.

“I met Agya Koo at the airport; it was through him that I got to know persons in the creative arts industry had a meeting with the IGP in Accra and I had no idea about it; nobody invited me, nobody told me about it,” he said.

He continued that “any meeting that has taken place in Accra concerning celebrities, I’ve never been invited but I’m among the top three celebrities in the country”.

Further expressing his shock over not being invited, he asked “so, if there’s a meeting to discuss issues concerning the industry, isn’t it strange that the celebrities Ghanaians listen to and love, like myself, were not invited?”

“If I were present, maybe my suggestion would have been considered but they assume Lil Win is a child”, he added.

The Kumawood actor concluded that “ there were producers and actors present but maybe because I’m the last born, they assume I’ll get to know whatever was discussed there, so, I have no problem”.

The IGP and police administration’s stakeholder meeting with creative arts industry players happened yesterday at the Police CID Headquarters and it saw the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kwame A Plus among others present.