‘I apologise to President Akufo-Addo’ - Sarkodie says sorry over 2020 ‘jarring’ tweet

Many people linked Sarkodie’s last verse on the afrobeats song to Nana Akufo-Addo’s campaign when the song was released. Nana Addo, in response to the song, tweeted: “Nice song, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene. Indeed the battle is still the Lord’s.”

But Sarkodie, who obviously didn’t like the politicisation of the song, slammed him: “Nana M3nfa bronya ho nnwe akoko oo lool !! (to wit ‘Don’t misinterpret the song’) when I say aban ( all parties ) Shouts to yourself x JM but if I feel like pointing out the negatives too you know how we do.”

Sarkodie has, however, taken back his words and has apologised for his comment, which many people described as jarring.

“Honestly, I have not been in touch with the President for a minute – even the previous government. I don't really keep up with a lot of politicians. I take individuals as how they are. If I find someone to be genuinely a good person, I keep up with them. So, for the President, no. I think the last time we met was the last time we went to GUBA Awards. That was it. I have never spoken to him to date,” he stated on Hitz FM on Monday, August 2.

He cleared the air that his song was never an endorsement to Nana Addo’s campaign and that he wasn’t paid. He said his tweet was meant to be sarcasm but he was misinterpreted.

“When I tweeted, I was actually trying to make fun of the situation but it was not received well. That's why I'm really trying to stay away from politics on both social media and radio. If you are not too careful when talking about politics on social media and radio, you might be taken the wrong way. That was a perfect situation. When he [Akufo-Addo] tweeted, it made it seem like there was a motivation.”