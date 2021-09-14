The Black Avenue Muzik label owner in a series of tweets on Tuesday, September 14, revealed that music business was not tolerated in his home – all his mother cared for was his education and achieving a professional career.
‘I came from a regular, broken home but I’m okay’ - D-Black
Ghanaian hip-hop musician and music executive D-Black has disclosed that he came from a broken home, but he is doing well for himself.
“We came from regular homes. Broken homes but we are ok,” he tweeted. “Moms did her best chale. I remember so well. But no one wanted to hear that ‘I wanna make music’ shit. It was to go to school and be a doctor or lawyer!! So, a man had to find his own way through the thick and thin. No one owes you nothing.”
According to the “Vera” hitmaker, no one was obliged to help in his home and that help from a family member is considered ‘a bonus.’
“No one is obligated to ‘help you’. Your excuse should never be ‘no one is there to help’. That ‘help’ should be looked at as a bonus if and when it happens. We all served at the table called life. How u make it, is in your own hands. Your destiny is controlled by you and no one else.”
He advised his fans to keep fighting because successful people in life met obstacles but conquered them.
“So as you start your day off today, just know that people who have been in worse positions and circumstances than you, have made it in life and are successful in their own right. Because they refused to give up and fought for their dreams to come true. So if they can, why not you? Go get it!”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh