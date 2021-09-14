‘I came from a regular, broken home but I’m okay’ - D-Black

“We came from regular homes. Broken homes but we are ok,” he tweeted. “Moms did her best chale. I remember so well. But no one wanted to hear that ‘I wanna make music’ shit. It was to go to school and be a doctor or lawyer!! So, a man had to find his own way through the thick and thin. No one owes you nothing.”

According to the “Vera” hitmaker, no one was obliged to help in his home and that help from a family member is considered ‘a bonus.’

“No one is obligated to ‘help you’. Your excuse should never be ‘no one is there to help’. That ‘help’ should be looked at as a bonus if and when it happens. We all served at the table called life. How u make it, is in your own hands. Your destiny is controlled by you and no one else.”

He advised his fans to keep fighting because successful people in life met obstacles but conquered them.