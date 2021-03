The 24-year-old who is the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh has said that “I can’t do tattoo, I am sorry. I can’t pierce and I can’t go extreme because of my mom".

Eugene who has been open about how much his mother is very concerned about every little thing he does as a musician has added that people should not be surprised if they see him without his current hairdo.