‘I chose Ghana over the good life’ - Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai reveals

In an interview with YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, she stated: “Sometimes in school, some of the things they teach you is to be patriotic so you end up also having that feeling that you want your country to develop. We went there and saw the good roads, the constant electricity, constant water, transportation and so you also wish your country will become like that”.

She added that her other motivation to come back to Ghana, however, was that her father had taken ill.

“I also left my parent behind and while in school my father suffered a stroke and so it was a blow and that is why I am particular about the non-communicable diseases. My father was hypertensive but he wasn’t taking his medication and that is why he had the stroke”, she stated.

After settling in Ghana, Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe-Addai secured her first job at the Okomfo Anokye teaching hospital.

Dr (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai has 31 years’ experience as a medical officer in Ghana. She has been a Breast Surgeon for the past twelve years and a consultant in Breast Cancer Management.

Dr B. Wiafe Addai is member of several professional bodies including the Ghana Medical Association, Surgical Society of Russia, Soviet Trained Graduates Association, and International Federation of University Women (IFUW).