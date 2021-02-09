According to the Rockstar, the 'Alkayida' rapper disrespected Richie Mensah his record label boss, therefore, he can't have a feature with him. The comment attracted a response from Guru which has seen Richie Mensah coming out to speak on the issue.

Richie in reaction detailed how Guru, who was once on his record label, disrespected him by claims that he has been sabotaging his career. "Guru asked Lynx for a feature with either KiDi or Kuami Eugene, but the request was denied," he said.

Richie Mensah

The record producer continued that "he then went from one media house to another insulting myself and other members of Lynx management, even to the extent of accusing us of sabotaging his career for the past 10years".

Kuami Eugene and Guru

"As usual my team and I stuck to our usual demeanour and stayed mute. When Kuami Eugene was asked in an interview if he would feature Guru, he simply said he couldn't because Guru had insulted me consistently, and it wouldn't be right to do a feature with someone who was disrespecting his boss. Let's call a spade a spade," the record producer added.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene

At the back of Richie's post, the 'Open Gate' singer reiterated his reason for not working with Guru stating that he owes all his achievements to Richie Mensah. "I owe every single achievement to You. And nothing is ever going to change that," he wrote.

Commenting on Richie's post on Twitter, the Lynx Entertainment signed act concluded that "thank you, now they know I didn’t disrespect anybody, I was just being loyal".