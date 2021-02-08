"Guru did not use the right channel. You want to feature me but you go to media houses to insult the man who made me. I wouldn’t have been Kuami Eugene but for Richie so I expect that respect is accorded him no matter the differences that exist," Eugene said in an interview.

The 'Open Gate' hitmaker also noted that "I am under Lynx Entertainment and any song I produce needs to go through them". However, in reply, Guru is advising Eugene remember that nothing lasts forever and he might leave Lynx Entertainment one day.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene

In a post seen pulse.com.gh, he wrote "dear Kuami Eugene, I admire your hard work and how well you have come. I am already in my 13th years in this industry and I have been able to give back to back hits. I made sure I had not less than 4 hits songs every year and in 2014 I gave 10 MEGA hits in one calendar year, I don't know how old you were at that time though."

He continued that "the industry is in difficult times which we need to join hands to change or continue with the mistakes our predecessors made. Remember some people started with me but they could not last long so I appreciate how far God has brought me."

Guru in a post shared on his social media platforms added that "I know that you will not be under Lynx Entertainment forever but remember not to have any issue with Lynx Entertainment before you leave because those that exited couldn’t maintain the hype. There are always new Lords so remember nothing last forever."

The rapper before concluding his message noted "point of correction I never begged for a Collaboration" before emphasizing that "I didn't ask for Collaboration because I wanted a hit song, I have a lot of hit songs and I'm proud of that.

According to Guru in his post below, he only wanted Eugene to know that he appreciates his craft and that is "why I wanted us to work together and nothing more. I wish you well. Thank You. N K Z".