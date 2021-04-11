I didn’t intentionally marry four wives; it was God’s design - Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko

He made this revelation during an interview with Vanguard where he opened up on how he ended up marrying four wives.
Veteran Nigerian actor Prince Jide Kosoko has disclosed that he ‘never envisaged being a polygamist’ but marrying four wives was ‘God’s design’.
He made this revelation during an interview with Vanguard where he opened up on how he ended up marrying four wives.
According to him, he is a product of polygamy but didn’t support it, either his parents.
“I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one,” he disclosed. “My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a business woman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field with me.
He continued: “In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be. Along the line, I lost the two to child births within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan remarrying or having more children again.”
“But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children but a complete African woman will not agree to that. One thing led to the other and I got two women again. So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over,” he added.
