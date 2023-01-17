'I didn't know I have lions guarding Majesty' - Michy replies Shatta Wale

In a Snapchat post by Shatta Wale, he added "and that's not cool. I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers".

The message has reached Michelle Diamond better known as Michy, and she has she thrown a savage reply to Shatta Wale. "Social media parenting. I didn't know I had lions guarding my lil man," she also wrote on social media.

Michy and Shatta Wale broke up in January 2019 after the dancehall artiste proposed to her on stage at his Reign concert on October 13, 2018. Both lovers who have a 7-year-old son together accused each of cheating and domestic violence.

Meanwhile this is not the first time Shatta Wale is complaining about his baby mamas preventing his children from seeing him. In his 2022 Father's day message to himself, he said "Happy fathers Day to me !! Tho none of my baby mothers want me to see my own kids".

Shatta Wale has three children with three different women. Winnie, is the name of his daughter whose mother lives in Ghana and Jedidiah, is his son, who lives in London with his mother.