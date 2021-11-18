'I didn't know YFM was a PR machine for Davido' - Edem fires YFM for chasing clout

Davido called on Edem, together with other Ghanaian acts like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Darkovibes, and Medikal, to send him money to pay for his Rolls Royce to be cleared from the port.

However, when YFM reposted Davido's request and tagged him, Edem didn't take it cool with the radio station.

He believes the radio station did not tweet his new record when he released it but rather posted what Davido said to chase clout.

"U no post 'Woss' as we drop am deez one go catch clout so U post.Smh at u ppl," Edem retweeted.

A fan then directed Edem to send the money to Davido and resolve the issue later on.

But, Edem explained that he responded to the tag by Davido on Instagram and did not understand why YFM should tag him again after they ignored his song.

He quizzes if YFM is not operating as a public relations firm for the Nigerian music star.

"I was tagged on ig..I responded..I didn't know yfm was PR machine for Davido.." Edem added.

Meanwhile, only Medikal has so far sent money to Davido, who requested a car on his birthday.