The singer has been trending on social media for some time after his interview on Lynx TV’s ‘Stripped’ where he said that as an artist, he understands that his partner may be loved. But among other things, she will face criticism and hatred from haters as well as fans who may be unhappy that he is taken.
I didn’t mean to disrespect women with my ‘tough skin’ comment – Kuami Eugene apologies
Multiple award-winning artist, Kuami Eugene, has cleared the air on his statement that women who want to date him must have tough skin.
Kuami Eugene told the host, Sika Osei, that “everyone (in a relationship) wants to have one person to themselves, but if you wanna have me to yourself, it’s going to take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to.”
But setting the records straight on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the musician noted the statement was taken out of context.
The ‘Wish Me Well’ hitmaker, Kuami Eugene explained that “Since I continue to do music and remain a popular figure in Ghana I can’t assure you that people won’t say bad things about me or I won’t be attacked.
“That’s why I said if you are my partner get ready to receive your fair share of it and that’s what I meant by you should have a tough skin,” he clarified on the show.
Speaking, the singer said he was misunderstood to mean that there were a lot of girls chasing him.
He continued “That’s what I mean by having tough skin but I don’t mean to say that I have plenty of girls chasing me so when you come and meet about 50 girls you should be tough.
“That’s not it because I have respect for women and I have respect for our people and I respect everybody that I come across,” he concluded.
The comments by Eugene have since attracted backlash as some fans disagree with him.
