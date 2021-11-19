RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I died exactly a year ago' - Clemento Suarez makes revelation

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Clemento Suarez has made a shocking revelation about how he died a year ago.

Clemento Suarez
Clemento Suarez

The Ghanaian comic actor made this known via a social media where he recounted God spared his life. "Exactly a year ago, God spared my life and gave me a second chance , He granted me another opportunity to live," he said.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, he continued that "I died but Jesus saved me. My testimony". The comic actor did not however revealed what happened to him.

According to him, "those who knew, know. Thank you God. Thank you all my loved ones. God bless all who cared for me, who visited and all who prayed for me".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Celestine Donkor

Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser'

Video: Nana Aba exposes and disgraces Twitter troll at Next TV Star audition

Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far

Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far