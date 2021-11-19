The Ghanaian comic actor made this known via a social media where he recounted God spared his life. "Exactly a year ago, God spared my life and gave me a second chance , He granted me another opportunity to live," he said.
'I died exactly a year ago' - Clemento Suarez makes revelation
Clemento Suarez has made a shocking revelation about how he died a year ago.
In an Instagram post, he continued that "I died but Jesus saved me. My testimony". The comic actor did not however revealed what happened to him.
According to him, "those who knew, know. Thank you God. Thank you all my loved ones. God bless all who cared for me, who visited and all who prayed for me".
