‘I do not hate Yvonne’ - Victoria Lebene says after trashing Yvonne Nelson's book

Victoria, the wife of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, shared her perspective on the matter, stating, "If everyone came out to tell a story of what people have done to them every step of the way, do you think we would be safe in this world or country??? Don't act like you are a saint when you're not!" on her Instagram story.

However, Victoria's comments faced swift backlash from fans who disagreed and called her out over her opinion. In an exclusive conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Victoria Lebene clarified her point, emphasizing that she does not harbor hatred towards the "Princess Tyra" actress, despite their past falling out due to her husband's write-up about Yvonne.

Victoria acknowledged Yvonne's right to voice her feelings but expressed concern over the explicit details shared in the memoir. "I do not hate Yvonne, not at all. I just feel she went overboard with some of the intimate details she shared. I am not saying Yvonne shouldn't voice out how she felt, but she should have been sensitive about how she went about it," she explained.

The mother of two highlighted the need for consideration of others involved in shared experiences, as they might also require healing. She cautioned that while sharing personal experiences can aid in healing, it is essential to be mindful of the explicit nature of certain admissions. Victoria pointed out that individuals mentioned in the book, such as Sarkodie, have since become prominent figures, and explicit revelations could impact their families and brands.

Victoria stressed that not everyone possesses the same resilience as Yvonne Nelson and that some individuals may struggle with such revelations. She shared her intention to write a book in the future, focusing on empowering and advising people rather than delving into explicit personal experiences.

"If I have to write a book, it will be one to empower people, to advise people. I don't think I want to give a memoir of how I have had sex or how many times I have had an abortion; it doesn't make sense. But this doesn't mean I hate her; this is my opinion. It is okay if it's a strategy to sell the book, but sometimes, we should check the sensitivity of things we say and do," Victoria concluded.