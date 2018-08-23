I don’t sell in my church to pay tax – Prophet Kumchacha

news

Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, has vowed never to pay the church tax proposed by the government.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the man of God said he sells nothing in his church for him to pay tax to the government.

Kumchacha also challenged the claims that one-man established churches should pay tax percentage to the government.

READ MORE: I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer

“We are not selling anything,I don’t have anything I sell in my church so I cannot pay tax. There is no one-man church, it’s a negative statement to say one man church. Every church is a one-man church since it has a founder”, he said.

The controversial man of God further blasted those who make their donations public. To him, he normally does a lot of donations without showing off on social media.

“We go to the prison, hospital and we give orphans food, we just don’t show it on social media”, he added.