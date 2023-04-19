According to him, God didn’t promise anyone of going to Heaven so for that matter he doesn’t see the need to believe in it.

Osebo the Zaraman further alleged that the New Testament rather teaches people to be lazy, poor and go to Heaven.

Citing an example to back his claims, he mentioned that some Christians are not working and sitting idle only hoping for miracles to happen in their lives adding that Abraham and other people mentioned in the bible were even working.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fashionista also made mentioned that though he has nothing against Bishop Ajagurajah he can never attend his church because his style of worship is different.

He emphasized that he always mentions the name of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo wherever he goes due to the significant impact the Apostle has made in his life. He follows everything the Apostle does because he has benefited from the grace upon his life.

Osebo the Zaraman expressed that he has only heard of Jesus in the Bible but has not witnessed the miracles he performed in the Bible.

However, he has seen many miraculous things done through the hands of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, such as healing the blind and sick people. As a result, he regards the Apostle as his God and worships him because he has witnessed all the miracles he has performed.

Osebo the Zaraman believes that all the works of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo's hands are miraculous, and he deserves to be called God for his divine interventions. He also added that as Africans, they need to love and protect what they have to move forward.