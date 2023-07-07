I don't eat my wife's food, she can kill me; Oboy Siki explains (VIDEO)

The Kumawood actor explains that when men accumulate wealth, their wives become a potential threat and may cause their untimely death to inherit their properties for their children.

In an interview with Kofi TV, Oboy Siki said men who die prematurely with wealth are victims of their wives' hidden evil intentions rather than natural causes.

“I haven’t eaten my wife’s food for the past fifteen years. I don’t like it, if I say this, I know people will be angry…the thing is, if she gets you, she will kill you. If you grow then your wife wants to kill you. I am telling you the truth. When you grow, your wife kills you slowly, that is how they are so I don’t eat my wife’s food,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actor, he'd prefer to die a natural death rather than risk consuming his wife's food and potentially falling victim to her ulterior motives.

“So, let me die my natural death I won’t wait for you to come and kill me…you haven’t seen some before? I won’t explain that, so go and find out from the elders that married couples.