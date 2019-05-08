According to Wanlov, who was once the personal driver to Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, whenever he goes to church, he feels pity for Jesus Christ because he has been hanging on the cross for a very long time now.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the musician speaking in Twi said “when I go to church and I see blood oozing from Jesus on the cross, I feel pity for him so I can’t sit there. He has been suffering for long, till now he is still on the cross, at least by now he should get down and sit. It really worries me though it’s artistic impression”.

The Ghanaian-Romanian, born, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonso also added that he has been a “born again” for countless times now and that is also tiring, therefore, that has also contributed to him giving up on going to church.

Hear more from Wanlov in the video below and tell us what you think.