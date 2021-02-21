The socialite and entrepreneur, who is popularly known as Michy, said she cannot tell if it was a real proposal or just for showbiz.

Michy said this when she appeared on the UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ on Saturday, February 20, 2020.

Shatta Wale and Michy were once lovers

“If it was for showbiz, I would have appreciated being told so I can make the thing ‘gya’ [hyped it] but not being taken for a fool in front of a lot of people,” she told the host Nana Ama McBrown.

Michy and Shatta Wale once had a very special relationship, with the pair going on to date for a couple of years.

Shatta Wale went ahead to propose to Michy during the launch of his much touted ‘Reign’ album at the Fantasy Dome in 2018.

However, things did not go according to plan and the pair ended up going their separate ways a few months later.

Discussing their failed relationship, Michy said despite the proposal, things went from bad to worse.

“The doubts came from how bad the relationship was after the proposal, and then after it went totally soar, other people got information that they spewed out,” she added.