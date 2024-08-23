ADVERTISEMENT
I don’t mind losing support over my political views - James Gardiner

Dorcas Agambila

Actor James Gardiner has said he doesn't mind losing followers and fans because of his political affiliation.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner

He stated that, if necessary, he may endorse a political party and won't worry about others' opinions of him because of it. "If you're not a fan of mine because I don't support what you support, that's okay. It means you probably weren't meant to be a fan in the first place. Everyone has a choice, and I can't please everyone. When the time is right, you will know where I stand," James Gardiner said in a report on myjoyonline.com.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

The actor also emphasised that although he is a celebrity and may have some influence on people, individuals who are eligible to vote should be capable of making their own decisions.

He explained, "Yes, I may influence some people with my choices, but I'm not forcing anyone to vote a certain way. Being able to vote means you're mature enough to decide."

"If I make my own decisions, how is that your problem? If I choose to support a political party and make it public, it's my choice."

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

The actor also admonished Ghanaians to vote based on what they are going through economically.

According to him, the economic ups-and-downs have made the times hard.

Gardiner advised Ghanaians to take steps to make their votes impact the upcoming general elections.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

“Times are hard especially when it comes to business not thriving as it used to be, I feel Ghanaians should use whatever it is that they are going through, to vote on what they feel is best for them”, he said.

James supported the National Democratic Congress during the 2020 elections, along with other celebrities.

