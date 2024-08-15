ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Dorcas Agambila

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has once again gone viral, but this time for doing something truly sweet for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

PRISCILLA CHAN
PRISCILLA CHAN

Recommended articles

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” wrote Zuckerberg in the caption as he shared the images on Instagram on Tuesday, August 13.

In the photo, Zuckerberg's 39-year-old wife, Chan, stood beside her massive turquoise statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of Facebook said he had commissioned world-renowned sculptor and artist Daniel Arsham for the sculpture.

“I’ve joked about making a sculpture of her for years, and when the opportunity to work with Arsham came up, I finally did it!” said Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the pre-wedding party [Reuters]
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the pre-wedding party [Reuters] Pulse Nigeria

Here's how netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's viral photo

After Zuckerberg posted the video, it received more than 190,400 likes, and many people appreciated the Facebook founder for giving such a thoughtful gift to his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Husbands everywhere are shaking,” wrote one Instagram user. “Setting the bar high for all the husbands out there, markiepoo,” commented another.

“Was literally about to get the same thing for my wife. Now I have to pivot,” a social media user joked.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were photographed wearing matching black and gold outfits.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were photographed wearing matching black and gold outfits. The Facebook founder's black suit featured embroidered dragonfly motifs, while his wife's dress was embellished with gold beads in the shape of two roses. Business Insider USA

"I love this appreciation for your wife," said another, while a netizen wrote, "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you."

Romans had the tradition of making sculptures of women, especially of wives. This tradition was based on the Roman ideal of “pietas,” which underlined duty, loyalty, and devotion to family, the gods, and the state, as per the Roman Empire Times.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. BusinessInsider

The outlet further said that the sculpture represented the woman's embodiment of these virtues, as she publicly showed her “moral integrity, fertility, and loyalty to her husband and family.”

In 2003, the billionaire couple first met during a college party at Harvard. In May 2012, the couple got married in an outdoor ceremony.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold blood

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested in Paris following violent altercation at a luxury hotel

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others