Ghana-Nigerian artiste luwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, known in the entertainment industry as Mr Eazi, has revealed that he does not own a car and rather prefers to use Uber.

The singer has been on the rise since recording his debut single in 2013 and has even broken into both the Ghanaian and Nigerian markets.

However, he insists he is not always moved by flashy things, least of all cars.

Speaking on Saturday Beats, Mr Eazi said he currently does not own a car and rather prefers to use Uber for his rounds.

He explained that he doesn’t see the reason why he should buy a car when he hardly drives.

“Till today, I use Uber but I do not care and by the way,” Mr Eazi said.

“I don’t even pay for the ride because I was given Uber credit. But if you see me in the Uber vehicle and feel that Mr. Eazi is poor, what is my business (with that)? For instance, everybody around me has cars, and besides, I buy cars for people. If it makes sense for me to use an Uber, why should I drive? Why would I pay about N100m for a car that I would probably drive just five times a year?”

The “Skin tight” hit maker further revealed that he was once offered a £356,000 record deal but rejected it at a time, although he had only £20.

According to the singer, he always knew his value was higher than the amount being offered.

“My first record deal offer from the UK was £356,000, I turned it down but at the time, I had done a tour and the total amount I earned was £12,500.

“I used the money to shoot the videos of some of my songs. I was left with £20; they were offering me £365,000, but I turned it down. The reason I did that was because my value was not dependent on what was in my account,” Mr Eazi added.